Santa Rosa residents protest against lockdown

Dozens of Santa Rosa residents defied lockdown rules this morning to protest against the stringent measures that were imposed last week by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Santa Rosa Village council to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

At least 300 protesters are said to have gathered at the Kumaka Waterfront in Santa Rosa.

Toshao Whanita Phillips told Stabroek News via telephone that she does not know what the protest is about or that one was even planned. However, she said, a police officer told her that they are requesting to speak with her about the measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She said that she will address the protesters later this morning.

Meanwhile, a few protesters told Stabroek News that most people are protesting against the way the Ministry and other relevant authorities have been handling the situation at Moruca. With the new measures in place, many cannot leave their homes to ply their trade or go to their farms. As such, the lockdown is having a severe impact on families. They say that the decision to protest was not an easy one but their voices needed to be heard. They added that they are wearing masks and trying to keep their distance.

In addition, some are claiming that there aren’t any proper measures in place to assist children whose parents are in isolation due to them contracting COVID-19.

Santa Rosa is home to at least 10,000 persons.