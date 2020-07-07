Guyana News

Stranded Cubans fly out of Guyana

Cubans taking one last photo at the Hotel Casas Alicia before departing for the airport.
One hundred and thirty-seven  Cubans including fifteen doctors flew yesterday on a Caribbean Air-lines flight bound for Havana, Cuba after being stranded in Guyana for several months.

The Cuban doctors returning to their country would have completed their three-year contract with the government.

Eager to get home, Cuban nationals began arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Air-port, Timehri since Sunday night. The flight came at the cost of US$542 per seat, cheaper that the regular US$700.

Cuban national and broadcaster of Guyana’s Latin radio station, ‘Hola Guyana’, Alfredo Ballesteros who acted as a translator between his fellow Cubans and this newspaper, on Sunday shared several stories from those returning home.