Three persons held after attempting to smuggle nine Brazilians to Georgetown

Three Guyanese including a couple were arrested by the police on Sunday after they were caught attempting to transport nine Brazilian nationals, who had illegally entered the country, to Georgetown.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the police acting on information received went to the Sand Pitt illegal crossing located at the Takutu River (Guyana/Brazil border) around 6.30pm, where they saw minibus, BRR 4856.

The minibus was driven by a resident of Tabatinga, Central Rupununi.