Vreed-en-Hoop businesses battling low sales, coronavirus measures

A number of stores along the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling Road that had closed as a result of the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have since reopened but business is far from normal with these stores doing fifty per cent or less of their normal sales.

According to Region Three Chairman Julius Faerber, for the time being the businesses in this area are to abide by the National Emergency Mea-sures and Curfew Order until further decisions are made by the relevant authorities. He added that aside from this, no other measures were put in place and advised that businesses operate as ordered. He admitted that there was not much else he could do since the world at large is being affected by the pandemic and it is now left up to the police to ensure that all orders are followed.

While stores, whether essential or non-essential, have reopened their doors to the public, about a third remain closed and those unable to pay their rent are out of business.