A 76-year-old woman yesterday became the 16th person known to have died from COVID-19 here.

May Portsmouth died on Sunday at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and last night in a brief statement, the Ministry of Public Health said that the woman of Friendship, East Coast Demerara had contracted COVID-19.

However, her family is asking health authorities to recheck their records since they are of the belief that the woman did not die from the virus.