Trinidad boy, 14, charged with murder

(Trinidad Guardian) A 14-year-old boy is expected to appear before the Children Court today, on murder charges, in virtual proceedings.

He is accused of the murder of 44-year-old Dial Seepersad, which occurred on Thursday 2nd July, 2020.

Official police sources indicate that the teenager, who resides in the Northern Division, was charged with the offence on Monday 6th July, 2020, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on that same date.

According to police reports, Dial Seepersad, of St. Joseph, was walking along Dookiesingh Street in St. Augustine on Thursday 2nd July, 2020, when he was approached by a teenager and an altercation ensued.

During the incident, the teenager reportedly stabbed the victim in his chest before escaping. The victim died at the scene.

An investigation was launched into the matter and the minor was arrested on that same date in the presence of his mother.

The boy was charged with the offence by WPC La Fortune-Salina of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region 2).