GOA plans series of activities for Olympic Day —donation to blood bank among them

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has planned a series of virtual activities to celebrate Olympic Day 2020 #OlympicDay #StayActive.

This is according to a press release from the association which stated that a donation to the blood bank was among the activities listed.

“The first (an exercise challenge) was posted on our facebook page on Olympic Day – June 23rd. So far it seems that no one is up to the challenge,” the release stated.

“Our second “event” is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are asking all of the members of our affiliates, if at all possible, to donate blood at the Blood Bank at Lamaha & East Streets,” the release added.

The first donations will be taken today starting at 2:00pm, prospective donors can go any day thereafter.

The activities continue Thursday with a Zoom Fitness event, starting at 6:30pm using the Zoom Meeting Platform. There will be half hour of aerobics (Jazzercise) from 6:30-7:00pm, then 10 minutes of strength exercises.

“The link to the zoom meeting will be posted on our facebook page and also can be found below. All members of our affiliates are invited to join in,” the release stated.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84069325822?pwd=Zyt1aDlaeGJpb0NHMFNQc2JBeTlYUT09

According to the GOA all national federations/associations are asked contribute to items 5 and 6 (Cavalcade of Sports and Sports-specific activities) for posting on facebook.

Below is the list of activities

Exercise Challenge

Links to exercises posted on GOA facebook page

Burpees (20 seconds)

Squats (20 secs)

Push-ups (20 secs)

Lunges (20 secs)

V-up (20 secs)

Plank (as long as possible)

Public invited to video themselves performing the exercises and post on the page

Donation to Blood Bank – All possible members of all affiliates are asked to donate blood.

Zoom Fitness

Zoom meeting – up to 90 participants plus instructor(s) and GOA executive

2 or 3 instructors for 20 minutes or half hour each

Participants to perform the exercises given

Cavalcade of Sports

Federations to provide a video of local competitions or describing and/or demonstrating their sport.

These will be posted on our facebook page

Sport-specific activities

Federations to provide a 3-minute video of athletes and coach(es) doing a physical activity related to their sport

Video to also include a message narrated by the athletes on the Olympic Values

Winner will be determined by

The number of “likes”

Creativity

Demonstration of link to the sport/use of equipment

Level of physical activity