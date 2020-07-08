Caribbean social justice NGOs emphasise right to free and fair elections here

A group of Caribbean NGOs have iterated their support for Guyanese to enjoy a free, fair and democratic system of election that expresses the will of the people and have also posited the need for a more inclusionary process of government going forward.

In a press release yesterday, the five NGOs: Caribbean Asso-ciation for Feminist Research and Action, Trinidad and Tobago (CAFRA TT); Hindu Women’s Organisation (HWO); Network of Rural Women Producers, Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT); Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (WINAD); and Women’s Re-source and Outreach Centre (WROC), congratulated the people of Guyana for the “admir-able” restraint shown since the March 2 polls.

The group noted that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government have been closely engaged in monitoring these elections and have lent the weight of their collective voices and expertise to ending the impasse and having a credible and valid result declared.