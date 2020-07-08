CCJ says has jurisdiction to hear appeal of elections case

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) this afternoon said that it had jurisdiction to hear an appeal of a decision by the Guyana Court of Appeal pertaining to the March 2nd general elections.

The declaration was made by its President, Justice Adrian Saunders.

The CCJ bench will now proceed to issue its decision at its virtual hearing in Trinidad and Tobago.

Lawyers for the government in the case of Irfaan Ali et al v Eslyn David had argued vigorously last Wednesday that the CCJ had no jurisdiction to hear the matter as Article 177(4) of the Constitution conferred exclusive jurisdiction on the Guyana Court of Appeal to hear such matters.

Lawyers for Ali and others had argued that the CCJ did have jurisdiction in the matter and that the Court of Appeal had exceeded its authority by inserting the word valid into how constitutional provisions are read in relation to votes for the election of a President.

Today’s decision had been preceded by warnings from APNU+AFC leaders and supporters that the CCJ would be conducting itself unjustly if it asserted jurisdiction. There have been blatant attempts to influence the court including the placement of a whole page advertisement in the Trinidad Guardian.