Cops tackling upsurge in robberies, Region 4 Commander says

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has seen an upsurge in the number of robberies and measures are being put in place to combat and decrease the prevalence of the crime, Regional Commander of Region 4(a) Phillip Azore says.

In a telephone interview with Stabroek News, Azore explained that the GPF has put things in place to curb these crimes. “…All the robberies that you have been seeing on social media, we have been actively dealing with that, especially those in the Kitty/Campbellville area, [by increasing] the police’s presence in that area,” he explained.

Azore referred to a “campaign” that the GPF embarked on to impound particular motorcycles that he said is the “cycle of choice” used to commit robberies. “There is a campaign that is going on since last week as it relates to these… motorcycles that is the cycle of choice for the bandits,” Azore highlighted.