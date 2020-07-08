Gas leak detection and repair programme already in place, Exxon says

With an energy researcher warning of the potential environmental harm that could result from natural gas at Exxon’s Liza-1 project in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, the company has assured that it has already implemented a leak detection and repair programme that utilises the latest technology.

“Regular and routine maintenance is important to ensure the safe and operational integrity of the offshore installations. We have comprehensive planned maintenance and inspection programmes based on the manufacturers’ recommendations and industry best practices. This will continue throughout the life of the projects,” the company said through its local Public and Government Affairs Advisor Janelle Persaud.

“Since start up, we have implemented what is called a leak detection and repair programme which allows us to identify and repair leaks using optical gas imaging cameras, thereby reducing leaks and other emissions. This is the latest technology for visualizing fugitive hydrocarbon leaks, and is successfully deployed across ExxonMobil global operations,” Persaud added.