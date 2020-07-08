GECOM can ignore any report by Lowenfield which breaches law – Ramkarran

The Guyana Elections Commission can ignore any report from Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield that does not conform with the law. This is according to Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran.

Ramkarran, a former Speaker of the National Assembly and current Presidential Candidate of A New United Guyana (ANUG), explained in an interview with Stabroek News that while the Commission can dismiss Lowenfield for insubordination it would be a lot faster to simply ignore his report.

“Yes, the CEO should be dismissed if he continues to refuse to submit the re-port requested by the Chair of the Commission but a dismissal will take time. You’d have to discuss it at the Commission, send him a letter, appoint a replacement or elevate the deputy and all of this could be another two, three or four weeks of delay. It’s easier to give him 24 hours and if he doesn’t comply with the request to use the recount results ignore the report,” Ramkarran explained.