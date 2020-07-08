Guyana News

Hundreds at Santa Rosa protest lockdown measures, handling of pandemic

Two of the protestors
At least 300 Santa Rosa residents yesterday defied lockdown rules to protest the measures that have been instituted to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases prompted the government to impose stringent lockdown measures on the Moruca Sub-District in Barima-Waini (Region One) and Aranka in Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven). The Santa Rosa Village Council (SRVC) has also taken the initiative to impose additional measures on the community to ensure that COVID-19 cases does not increase.

However, many persons living in Santa Rosa do not agree with some of the measures imposed by the village council and the Public Health Ministry. As a result, an estimated 300 persons showed up at the Kumaka waterfront in Santa Rosa to ensure that their concerns were heard.