Seven more test positive for COVID-19

There are now 284 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guyana following the confirmation of seven additional positive cases originating from the Mabaruma sub-district in the Barima-Waini region.

During the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle yesterday revealed that out of 37 more tests that were done, the results of seven persons were positive, thereby increasing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 284.

The seven new cases have originated from Mabaruma, which is close to a COVID-19 hotspot, Santa Rosa. The Region now has at least 88 cases of COVID-19.