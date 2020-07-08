Sophia man gunned down after row over horse

A 37-year-old man was gunned down early yesterday morning at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, after a simmering argument over the positioning of a horse.

Andrev Kenyatta Easton, a lumberyard worker, was murdered just around 8.45 am, a day after there was an argument between him and the suspect about where Easton should leave his horse.

According to Easton’s common-law wife, Samantha Shelto, the argument took place yesterday after the suspect’s girlfriend confronted Easton and asked him to move his horse. “Well yesterday… [The suspect’s] girlfriend come out and start cussing and [Easton] tell she he ain’t got time with she and she seh she going and bring she man…she man come out and pull out a gun pon he and everybody tell he just walk away so he come away,” she explained.