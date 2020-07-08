Reward offered for info on murder of Trinidad cop

(Trinidad Express) The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association has offered a $10,000 reward for any information which may lead to the arrests of those responsible for the murder of Police Constable Allen Moseley.

This was announced by the Association President, Inspector Gideon Dickson, during a press briefing at the police administration building in Port of Spain yesterday.

“As it relates to death of one of our own, we offering a $10,000 reward for any person who can provide information to bring perpetrators to justice. Until then, our prayers with Moseley, his family and friends, and the community of Morvant where I once resided,” Dickson said.

Moseley was shot dead on June 27, while visiting a friend along the Morvant Old Road.

Hours before he had finished a four-week training programme at the Guard and Emergency Branch, and was expected to take up duties at this unit on June 29.

He was a father of five.

Moseley’s killers remain on the run.

Hours after his death, three men were killed by police in Morvant, but it has yet to be confirmed if this incident could be directly linked to Moseley’s murder.

Nevertheless, the killing of the three men by police led to five days of protests throughout the country.