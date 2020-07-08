Trinidad: Pharmacist was strangled – autopsy

(Trinidad Guardian) Popular central pharmacist of the Fit for Life Pharmacy Robert Soogrim was strangled.

This was confirmed by an autopsy conducted yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

According to the official post mortem results, Soogrim died from asphyxia specifically ligature strangulation where, according to police, it is believed that he was strangled with some form of a cord such as a wire or rope either partially or fully circumferencing the neck.

Family members remain in utter shock over his murder, including his two

children, who are said to be highly traumatised over their father’s death.

Soogrim, 55, a father of two, was found dead by a close male relative on the third floor of the home located upstairs the pharmacy along the Old Southern Main Road in Chase Village.

According to police sources, a note was found, however, it was not believed to have been written by Soogrim, which led police to strongly suspect that the businessman could have been possibly killed by someone he knew.

Over the years, police said, Soogrim was a victim of several armed robberies either while in his business place or close to his business place where he also resided.

Police said Soogrim was badly beaten many times before and his life threatened. He also lodged many reports of violence, threats, break-ins and robberies to the Chaguanas and Freeport Police Stations over the years.

Soogrim was described as a very “comical and jolly” man who loved to make people laugh, especially his customers at the pharmacy.

Soogrim, who was a senior minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ at a Pentecostal church in the area was well-loved by the community especially for his “giving and compassionate heart.”

Police have described the investigations as “active” and “highly sensitive.”