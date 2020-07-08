Artist Francis Ferreira has passed away

Dear Editor,

Francis Ferreira, a distinguished Guyanese Artist has passed away. He will be remembered for his more than four decades contributed to the Visual Arts both at home and abroad.

Two times winner of the National Visual Arts competition, Francis placed second in the Guyana Visual Arts Competition 2018. He was an Executive member of the Guyana United Artists (GUA) and Founder of the Main Street Group of Artists.

The Guyana United Artists has experienced the loss of some of its most prolific and outstanding members over the past two years including Winston Strick, Mervin Phillips and Peter Edwards. Other members who have migrated from Guyana are Gary Thomas, Aubrey Estwick, Ras Ita and Carl Anderson. Our ranks are depleted, five of the remaining 11 senior artists are unwell, sick, and in need of proper medical treatment. Going blind is a common medical problem for many sculptors.

As the General Secretary of the GUA, I have always highlighted the plight of the Senior Artists who have given their Golden years to this country and at the end of the day die of a lack of money to buy basic food items and medication and who can’t afford to have the services of private medical institutions.

Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Francis Ferreira, may his soul rest in peace.

Yours faithfully

Desmond Alli

General Secretary

Guyana United Artists