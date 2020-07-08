Test cricket is back and it promises a cracking contest

There has been a number of debates surrounding the highly-anticipated Test series between host England and the West Indies which begins today at Southampton.

Much has been said of West Indies’ impressive seam bowling attack while a number of daunting opinions have been shared of the Caribbean side’s batting line up.

The narrative surrounding England’s emerging and inexperienced batting line up has been similar to that of West Indies’ especially in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root who has been granted a leave of absence for the birth of his second child.