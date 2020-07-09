Ali, other opposition leaders laud CCJ ruling

Yesterday’s Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling has been welcomed by Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali and all of the small parties which contested the March 2 General and Regional Elections, and after four months of waiting they hope it will pave the way for a swift declaration and swearing in of Ali.

Some of the parties’ representatives have urged that Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield be fired, while others have called for international backing to ensure that the incumbent government doesn’t hold on to power illegally.

For Ali, the court’s clear ruling that votes from the recount process be used and that Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield’s report which disregarded over 115,000 votes be deemed invalid, also signals hope that democracy prevails for citizens and he urged Guyanese to unite for a better country.