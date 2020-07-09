Fire damages section of Suddie Magistrate’s Court

A fire yesterday at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court burnt the magistrate’s chair, documents and the prisoner’s dock and arson is suspected.

Following the fire that started around 4:49 am yesterday, police visited the scene and found four plastic bottles smelling of kerosene along with two chisels with the same scent.

The items have been lodged at the Suddie Police Station where the investigations are ongoing.

Smoke from the fire was seen by a policeman who was on duty at the Suddie Police Station. According to a report released by the police, the officer observed the fire which occurred on Wednesday between 04:49hrs and 05:25hrs.

The policeman then alerted other officers, who managed to gain entry to the court through the door on the upper flat of the court. Once inside, they saw that the Magistrate’s chair was on fire as well as a pile of papers. They then extinguished the fire after forming a bucket brigade. By this time the court hall was also engulfed in smoke.

The Fire Service arrived around 4:58 am and was able to put out the fire.

When this newspaper contacted the Regional Commander for Region Two, Superintendent Crystal Robinson, she said that an investigation has been launched. She noted that there are no cameras inside the court for the police to obtain video footage from.