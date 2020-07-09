Western diplomats again urge gov’t to abide by recount results

Envoys from the US, UK, Canada and the European Union (EU) yesterday met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Karen Cummings to reiterate that their missions expects the Government of Guyana to uphold the then pending ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice and that the recount results must be used.

Sources told Stabroek News that Cummings would only say that Presi-dent David Granger would abide by a decision of the Guyana Elections Com-mission and would not go into detail to explain.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a release on the meeting last even-ing.The release said that the Heads met Cummings, to discuss the current political situation in Guyana.