Dear Editor,

If more votes do not mean more valid votes, then in a cricket match a victory by say 60 runs more should be questioned on the ground that 60 runs are not 60 valid runs. The loser can now appeal to the courts that it did not lose the match.

Of course, we can now question a top mark of say 80 in a test as not valid unless it is described as a valid 80.

Yours faithfully,

Deorani Prasad