Digicel donates masks, face shields for CSEC exam students, invigilators

Ahead of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, which are due to commence tomorrow, Digicel Guyana has donated 13,000 reusable face masks and 2,500 face shields for use by students and invigilators across the country.

The donation, valued at over $8 million, was made to the Ministry of Education and the distribution of the safety gear, which is expected to protect wearers from the transmission of COVID-19, was expected to begin last Thursday with a focus on vulnerable regions. Close to 15,000 students and invigilators are expected to benefit from the donation.

“We know it is a challenging time for all, so we thought it best to reach out to provide whatever support we could to the Ministry. We are happy that the Ministry responded favourably to our interest in partnering with them and we hope that this donation will provide some level of comfort to the students and invigilators,” Digicel Guyana’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gregory Dean was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the telecoms provider last Thursday.