Region One health officer promises no recurrence of patient being picked up before getting COVID-19 results

The Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region One Dr Stephen Cheefoon has assured residents of the Moruca-sub district that there will be no recurrence of a COVID-19-positive patient being picked up for isolation before even being informed of their status.

Cheefoon gave the assurance in a video that was produced by the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) and shared on Facebook.

In the video, the RHO explained that there is COVID-19 Office in Mabaruma, which is headed by a doctor, with four clerical staff members, and it is they who are responsible for informing persons who have tested for COVID-19 of their results. Once that team in Mabaruma receives the results from the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) in Georgetown, he said, persons are informed via telephone.