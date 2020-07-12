Region Seven’s total COVID-19 cases now at 40

Up to Friday, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) had confirmed a total of 40 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after two new additional positive tests were recorded.

A statement by the Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC) on Friday stated the region recorded two additional COVID-19 cases bring the total number of confirmed cases thus far to 40, inclusive of one death. It was also disclosed that 15 persons have recovered from the disease and have been subsequently discharged. According to the statement, one person is currently awaiting the result of their COVID-19 test while only two persons are in institutional isolation.

The statement added that there are no reported cases in the Upper/Middle Mazaruni area. However, the Oku mining area is now a place of interest.