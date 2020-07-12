UN Resident Coordinator notes continuing delay in concluding elections

Adverting to reports that Latin America and the Caribbean face their worst recession in a century, the UN Resident Coordinator here, Mikiko Tanaka has pointed out that the elections process is still to be concluded here.

“As Latin American and the Caribbean face the worst recession in a century, #Guyana is still figuring out how to conclude the 2 March elections. @UNGuyana”, she said in a tweet today.

Analysts have noted that with the results of the March 2nd elections yet to be certified Guyana is without a budget and Parliament and it has limited ability to respond to the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanaka has made a series of statements on the elections process and the seriousness to the UN was highlighted when the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres himself intervened.

Adverting to Wednesday’s decision by the Caribbean Court of Justice, Guterres on Friday called for an announcing of the final result.

His comments came via his spokesman Stephane Dujarric. The spokesman said: “The Secretary-General takes note of the 8 July ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice, as final instance.

”He stresses the importance of announcing final official results…to the Guyanese people as soon as possible to end an impasse that has lasted more than four months.

”The Secretary-General calls on all political leaders and their supporters to recognize and accept the final results and refrain from any act or statement that may fuel tensions or violence”.

The certification of the result has now been held up by the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield defying the instructions of the GECOM Chair Claudette Singh.