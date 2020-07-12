Up-and-coming dancehall singer Matthew Nelson hopes to lead youths to do the right thing

“I’m all about singing positive music and always encouraging the youths to do the right thing,” says Albouystown dancehall singer Matthew Nelson.

Nelson, 20, who is known as ‘MK Money King’ and ‘Lacoste Boss’ on social media, is hoping to encourage fellow youths to rise to their full potential and be better than the stereotypes attached to persons hailing from his community.

In an interview, he told this newspaper that he currently has over a dozen songs on music and video streaming platforms, with the latest being “Lacoste,” which is named after the clothing brand. His message, as he explains it, is to encourage youths to always “stay on the grind”.