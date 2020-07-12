Spider snacks and other takeaways from Gordon Ramsay’s adventures in Guyana’s wild jungles

An adventure-filled episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted last week showcased a side of Guyana that not many Guyanese may ever experience in their lifetime: Chicken Pepperpot? Or is it Pepperpot Chicken.

The episode, “Guyana’s Wild Jungles,” which aired last Sunday on the National Geographic Channel, also put a spotlight on the way of life of some of Guyana’s indigenous people and reinforced the importance of the jungles and rivers to their survival.

It also evoked nostalgia for some in the Guyanese diaspora as it opened in the vibrant and bustling city.