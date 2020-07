Family of latest COVID fatality believes she contracted it at GPH -hospital denies this

The family of the latest COVID-19 fatality, a sixty-nine-year-old woman who died on Saturday while in isolation at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) have since alleged that she contracted the virus while she was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The dead woman has since been identified as Geerjaidai Jagnaraine of Lot 408 Seventh Field, Cummings Lodge.

Jagnaraine’s family is the second to have made claims that their relative contracted the virus while a patient at the GPH.