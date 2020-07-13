Follow directions given by CCJ

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland yesterday strongly encouraged GECOM to “follow the directions given by the CCJ and decisively conclude the 2 March 2020 elections based on the results of the national recount.”

Scotland’s referencing of Wednesday’s decision by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will be seen as impetus for GECOM Chair Claudette Singh to take the final steps towards the certification of the results in face of the open defiance by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield. The CEO has refused to provide the recount result to Singh despite three requests to him. He has provided his own counts which do not reflect the results of the recount. GECOM is to convene a crucial meeting today which could lead to certification of the recount result.