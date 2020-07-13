Hand in Hand offering one year’s free life insurance to health care workers

Hand in Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Ltd is offering one year’s free life insurance coverage to all public health care workers countrywide.
A release from the company said that at its head office on Wednesday 8th July 2020, Hand in Hand’s Human Resources/Admin Manager Zaida Joaquin presented the official group certificate of insurance to Dr. Melissa Rickett, Emergency Medicine Specialist at GPHC and Human Resources Director of GPHC, Rohmena Chung. The release said that the group certificate of insurance was issued to offer coverage for medical professionals who would have accepted the offer.