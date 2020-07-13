Holder relishing ‘massive win’, credits ‘sheer will power’

Following a four-wicket win yesterday over England in the first of the three-Test series, West Indies captain, Jason Holder is relishing what he deemed “a massive win.”

Speaking at the post-match press conference held virtually after the game Holder reflected on the victory and stated “It is a massive win,” while noting “to beat England in England is no easy feat, again we did it the last time we were here in 2017 so we all know what the feeling feels like but again, things have changed drastically since then and they are a massive unit in their backyard so to start the series well is a very promising start for us and we feel very proud with the way we performed.”