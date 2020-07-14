GECOM moves closer to naming PPP/C as winner -chair sets aside district declarations, orders CEO for fourth time to deliver recount results

GECOM yesterday moved closer to the declaration of the PPP/C as the winner of the March 2nd general elections with Chairperson Claudette Singh setting aside the 10 declarations submitted to the Commis-sion on March 13, 2020 and ordering the embattled Chief Election Officer (CEO) for the fourth time to submit the results of the painstaking recount.

CEO Keith Lowenfield’s new deadline for the report is 2 pm today while a meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 2:30 pm.

Speaking with reporters following another mara-thon meeting of GECOM, government-nominated commissioner Vincent Alexander said that Singh “in a judge-like manner reverted to the 16 June and has instructed the CEO to prepare a report in keeping with the results of the recount.”