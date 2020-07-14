Reconstruction of burnt Lusignan Prison building unlikely – Ramjattan

The reconstruction of the structure that was torched at the Lusignan Prison on Sunday appears unlikely, according to de facto Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, who says that expansion works at other prison facilities will create the capacity for the housing of more inmates.
Ramjattan told a news conference yesterday that he was unsure about reconstructing “anything substantial” at the Lusignan facility, while also noting that the completion of the Mazaruni and Georgetown Prisons is presently the main priority.