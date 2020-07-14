Trinidad: Couple held with 100 rounds of ammo in Petit Valley

(Trinidad Guardian) A man and a woman were detained after they were allegedly found with 100 rounds of ammunition in the Petit Valley district, yesterday.

Official police reports indicate that at about 4:45pm on Sunday 12th July 2020, officers of the Western Division Task Force and Western Division Operations intercepted a white Hyundai Tucson along Cameron Road, Petit Valley.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a quantity of ammunition amounting to 100 rounds of 223 ammunition.

The officers confiscated the items, which were conveyed to the St. James Police Station.

A 27-year-old man of Campo Street Extension in San Juan, and an 18-year-old woman of the same address, were detained in connection with the find.

Police investigations continue.