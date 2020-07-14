Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad: Couple held with 100 rounds of ammo in Petit Valley

The 100 rounds of 223 ammunition seized by police when they intercepted the couple in their vehicle, travelling along Cameron Road, Petit Valley. (Image: TTPS)
(Trinidad Guardian) A man and a woman were detained after they were allegedly found with 100 rounds of ammunition in the Petit Valley district, yesterday.

Official police reports indicate that at about 4:45pm on Sunday 12th July 2020, officers of the Western Division Task Force and Western Division Operations intercepted a white Hyundai Tucson along Cameron Road, Petit Valley.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a quantity of ammunition amounting to 100 rounds of 223 ammunition.

The officers confiscated the items, which were conveyed to the St. James Police Station.

A 27-year-old man of Campo Street Extension in San Juan, and an 18-year-old woman of the same address, were detained in connection with the find.

Police investigations continue.