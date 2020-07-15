Guyana News

Around 350 prisoners released to ease overcrowding in response to COVID-19

-Prisons Director

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels
Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels
By

Over 300 prisoners have been released as part of efforts to reduce the size of the inmate population in the overcrowded prisons across the country in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said.

Samuels made this disclosure on Monday during a press conference that was held to address Sunday’s unrest at the Lusignan Prison, where a building was destroyed by fire.

Among the inmates who were released were those who were granted a reduction in bail, those granted remission and those who suffered from chronic illnesses.