Around 350 prisoners released to ease overcrowding in response to COVID-19

Over 300 prisoners have been released as part of efforts to reduce the size of the inmate population in the overcrowded prisons across the country in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said.

Samuels made this disclosure on Monday during a press conference that was held to address Sunday’s unrest at the Lusignan Prison, where a building was destroyed by fire.

Among the inmates who were released were those who were granted a reduction in bail, those granted remission and those who suffered from chronic illnesses.