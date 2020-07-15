Challenge filed to block GECOM from using recount to declare elections winner

A court challenge has been filed to block the attempt by Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) retired Justice Claudette Singh to declare the winner of the March 2nd polls using the results of the national recount process,

The new legal action, brought by Tucville resident Misenga Jones, contends that Singh can only make a declaration from the report submitted by the Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield and that neither she nor the Commission can dictate to him what his report should contain.

As a result, Jones, who is represented by attorney Mayo Roberston, asserts that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is obligated to accept the CEO’s report of June 11th, in which he relies on the declarations made up to March 13 by the Returning Officers for the 10 administrative regions. Those declarations, which were disputed due to the manipulation of the Region Four results, had been held in abeyance as the recount was agreed to. The recount showed the PPP/C won the majority of votes, while Lowenfield has sought to declare results in favour of the incumbent APNU+AFC.