Granger now says will accept any GECOM Chair’s declaration ` made in keeping with laws’

As the 2020 Elections drag on, de facto President David Granger appears to be slowly shifting the goalpost of what exactly it would take for him to concede.

Yesterday, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency declared that Granger “would abide by any declaration that the Chairman [of the Elections Commission] makes in keeping with the laws of Guyana.”

While the position at first reading is similar to the position Granger has held since March it is not same.