Lowenfield has still not submitted report -GECOM meeting scrapped after another court action filed

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield has once again failed to submit the report requested by the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Yesterday’s meeting of the Commission scheduled for 2 pm was “discontinued” after another Court action was filed; this time to compel the Commission to declare results based on the March 13 declarations.

GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward confirmed that a meeting was convened and the commissioners were advised that a motion was filed in Court.