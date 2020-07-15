Sales still low for Regent Street stores

Businesses along Regent Street continue to express grave concerns about the massive negative effect the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) coupled with the prolonged electoral imbroglio, continue to have on the day-to-day operation of their businesses.

In a visit to a number of business entities along the Regent Street corridor by Stabroek News, business owners of all categories have complained about the major decrease in sales they have been faced with due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and the electoral saga that the country has been dealing with for a little over four months.

A clothing entrepreneur whose store is located at the corner of Regent and Bourda streets, explained that for a little over three months, business has been “abnormal” since the instituted curfew and guidelines. “Business ain’t normal at all, it very slow,” the owner said, whose only name was given as Caren.