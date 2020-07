In the new week, Guyana and its protracted electoral process will be the subject of two special meetings, held by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of American States (OAS).

During a radio interview on Jamaica’s edge105.3 FM., CARICOM Chair Ralph Gonsalves said on Thursday that the situation is a “blot” on Guyana and a “blot” on CARICOM.

“The leaders of CARICOM cannot and must not appear to be indifferent to and detached from what is happening in Guyana,” he explained.