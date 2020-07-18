Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Guyana on Friday confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

During the Ministry of Public Health’s live COVID-19 update, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle reported that five new cases were recorded out of 75 new tests that were conducted. As a result, the total number of positive cases recorded moved to 320, while the total number of tests administered is now 3,558.

There are now 145 active cases that are in institutional isolation, while eight persons are in institutional quarantine. No new deaths were recorded even as five persons remained in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).