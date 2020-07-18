The changing culture of bra wearing

I think every man who wears a mask possibly now understands the relief women feel when they get home, walk through the door, and immediately remove their bras. For many of us, working from home has provided the opportunity to rid ourselves of restrictive clothing.

I have always felt that bras were restrictive. As much as I could, I have avoided wearing them and I never missed an opportunity to swim topless whenever I got one.

The true nature of bras has always been to restrict, after all, they evolved from corsets. Prototypes of the first bras were mass-produced and marketed in England, America, Germany, and France from the 1850s until around the 1920s. The use of the bra continued to become even more popular and later attracted a sex-appeal image after their appearance in Hollywood movies. Some say this image further objectified women. My reasons for wearing a bra have always been tied to the fact that I was made to feel that perky and upright boobs were the ideal look and a bra ensured such a look with its firm wires and stiff padding.