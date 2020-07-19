Political, COVID-19 crises must open way for new social contract here – UN Resident Coordinator

Adverting to a speech yesterday by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the UN Resident Coordinator today called for a new social contract here based on inclusion and co-operation.

In a tweet today, UN Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka said “SG Guterres calls for a New Social Contract & New Global Deal based on equality and sustainability to respond to the #COVID19 crisis. Here in Guyana, the dual C-19 and political crises must open way for a new social contract based on inclusion and cooperation”.

Tanaka has commented frequently on the electoral stalemate here. Her reference to a new social contract will be seen as significant.

Delivering the annual lecture for the Nelson Mandela Foundation via internet, Guterres pushed for a so-called New Global Deal to ensure power, wealth and opportunity are shared more broadly and fairly at the international level, Reuters said.

“The nations that came out on top more than seven decades ago have refused to contemplate the reforms needed to change power relations in international institutions,” Guterres said, according to Reuters. “The composition and voting rights in the United Nations Security Council and the boards of the Bretton Woods system are a case in point.”

“Inequality starts at the top: in global institutions. Addressing inequality must start by reforming them,” he added, the report said.