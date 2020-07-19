Seven more COVID-19 cases confirmed

Guyana reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) up to the end of Saturday.

The new positive cases were recorded from 45 new tests that were conducted, according to the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. The total number of positive cases recorded moved to 327, while the total number of tests administered is now 3,603.

The number of active cases that are in institutional isolation remains at 145, but the number of persons in institutional quarantine has moved from eight to 13. Five persons still remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It must be noted that 163 persons have recovered thus far, while 19 deaths have been recorded.