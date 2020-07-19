Single mom of one needs help raising funds for surgery

Twenty-four-year-old Analisa Latchman grew up having headaches but they were nothing a pain tablet could not take care of, until recently when they became so severe she had to quit her job and life as she knew it was no more.

“It was about six months ago that the headaches became so severe and I started to get these blackouts and I couldn’t function like I did before,” Latchman, a single mother of one and a resident of Lima, Essequibo Coast, told Sunday Stabroek.

The worsening conditions forced Latchman to visit the doctor and a computerised tomography (CT) scan revealed that her left eye was becoming sunken and pressing against her brain, resulting in the severe headache.