COVID-19 restrictions hampering maintenance works at new Anna Regina generation plant –Patterson

COVID-19 travel restrictions have hampered necessary scheduled maintenance of the year-old multi-million dollar power generation plant at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, de facto Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson says.

Patterson provided the explanation while refuting reports from the region that the power plant has started to experience mechanical issues.

Patterson’s ministry under the APNU+AFC had commissioned a 5.4 megawatt (MW) power plant which was constructed at an estimated cost of $1.81 billion. The power plant, which was commissioned last year April was seen as the solution to coastal Essequibo’s power woes.