No escaping the recount results –Nandlall

There is no escaping that the recount results have to be used for the declaration of the winner of the March 2nd general elections and if the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues to face insubordination from staff, then Chairperson Claudette Singh has the powers to declare the results herself, former Attorney General and PPP/C Executive Anil Nandlall says.

“It is that the results of the election must reflect the will of the electorate cast through the ballots. Every other thing must bend and bow to the glory of this principle. No one can sensibly dispute that the results of the recount reflect the will of the people. Therefore, it must be used as the basis of the declaration of the final results,” Nandlall told Stabroek News yesterday.