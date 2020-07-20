Schenise Apple file with the DPP

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is in possession of a supplemented file from the Guyana Police Force on the death of nursing assistant Schenise Apple on July 2nd, 2019.

Sources have told Stabroek News that the DPP’s Chambers had received a file from the police late last year. This file had been subsequently returned to the police for further investigations to be done. Sources say the police file was returned to the DPP’s Chambers last Tuesday. The DPP will now provide advice on the file.